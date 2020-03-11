Editor, the Leader-News:
The St. John’s Altar Society in New Taiton would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came out and supported our Annual Chicken Dinner and Spring Festival. We truly appreciate you all.
To the parishioners of St. John’s, thank you for your continued support and dedication to our parish. The dinner and festival’s success is truly due to each and every one; your teamwork is amazing.
Thank you to all the businesses and individuals who donated prizes and participated in the auction at the dinner. Also, a big thank you to Rick Jahn, the auctioneer, and all of the auction workers.
Thank you to everyone who supported the raffle, with the drawing held as part of the dinner and festival day.
Our top prize was a Country Clipper 48” Zero Turn Lawnmower and was purchased from Stanley’s Lawnmower Service. Ronnie and Reneau Gold were the lucky winners of the lawnmower, so congratulations to the Golds and to all who won a prize.
Thank you to Garland Blaha for coordinating the delivery of the mower to the community center and to the winner.
Thank you to the many families, businesses, and individuals who donated prizes, sold tickets, and all who purchased tickets.
It is truly a blessing to be a part of this Christian community, with so many families always willing to contribute generously in any way possible.
Our little church is New Taiton is thriving. A sincere appreciation to all. May God bless and reward each of you.
Sincerely,
Karen Zapalac, dinner/festival chairperson and church secretary
Wayne Kubala and Diann Srubar, auction chairmen
Jean and John Merck, raffle committee chairmen
Karen Kaspar, president — St. John’s Altar Society, New Taiton
