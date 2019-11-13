Editor, the Leader-News:
In reply to editorial in Wednesday, Nov. 6 edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
In your editorial, you stated that those of us (at least 600) who don’t want to change the name of Northside Elementary, because and I quote you, “we always done it that a’way.”
None of us said this.
Your words are insulting.
Carole Roades
El Campo
