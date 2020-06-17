Editor, the Leader-News:
A senior parade to honor the ECHS class of 2020 was held (prior to graduation). Students decorated their vehicles and drove the designated route around the high school campus. This was a last-minute effort to give the students a chance to gather before graduation. These past few months have been pretty crazy to say the least.
I would like to extend a huge thank you to ECPD Chief Terry Stanphill for helping me with the logistics, Officer Smith for leading the parade, Demetric Wells for his support, Dawn Bartosh for getting the word out to the senior class, Eneyshia Lindsey for entrusting me to turn her idea into reality and the community for their support for the class of 2020.
Thank you,
Alicia Aguilar
