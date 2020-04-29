Excuse me while I add a little more liquid plaster to the ‘doo.
Handful for that section, two handfuls for the front, half a can for the back, comb and “Wah La!” it almost looks like a hairstyle.
Almost.
The fact that the amount of gel holding it all together has turned the whole mess into wavy steel is somewhat comforting.
Who needs a helmet? I’ve got super hold maximum hair goo!
Without it, the current ‘doo looks more like a fluffy guinea pig who had a really bad night than a fashion statement (or maybe I’ve somehow wound up with yet another pet that has been clinging to my scalp for the last three weeks).
About once every two to three days, I grab a pair of scissors, stand in front of a mirror and say, “How hard can this be?”
Thus far, I’ve come back to my senses before making the first errant snip, but the day is coming – soon, real soon.
If there is a stylist willing to glove, gown and mask up like they’ll be doing brain surgery, however, I’ll be happy to pull a kitchen chair out and meet them in front of the office. Just name the time and day.
Getting a haircut used to be such a simple thing, long ago and far away. Mom, some other relative or the neighbor’s friend visiting from three blocks away would sit you down in the kitchen with an old bed sheet draped around your neck and have at it with whatever pair of scissors were handy.
Somewhere along the line, though, I grew up and started thinking the professional salon was the only route for me. That worked fine, right until this time when a bug, so small we don’t have a chance of seeing it, made it a danger to even let somebody that close to you, much less have them apply hands.
Lots of people took haircuts as a high school elective. I was not one of them. My electives all tended to revolve around this crazy thing I’ve turned into a career and, for the record, writing classes and knowing how to hand cut and align layers of color for a newspaper does not prepare you for the elimination of split ends – unless they’re in sentences (like this one which ...).
The Crabtree “Sudden Hindrance In Time Happens” Factor notes that “Something may, and generally does, suddenly go, oddly and sometimes hilariously, go wrong even when everything looks just fine (I’ll leave you to figure out how that is normally abbreviated as this is a family newspaper).
As a result, I’ve yet to commit hair butchery.
But I do have a question.
When my haircut resembles Albert Einstein’s, will I suddenly become a whole lot smarter?
-------------
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
