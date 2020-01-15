Editor, the Leader-News:
Releasing balloons is littering and harmful to wildlife, marine life and livestock.
Released balloons kill countless animals and cause dangerous power outages.
Litter is covering our ditches, landscape, waterways and oceans. Balloons blow ... don’t let them go.
For more alternatives, facts and photos, visit Balloonsblow.org.
While I’m at it, pickup owners, don’t throw your trash in the pickup bed. It blows out.
Ralph Gold
Local landowner constantly picking up litter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.