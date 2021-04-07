Editor, the Leader-News:
Thank you to the El Campo Leader-News editor and staff, El Campo Rotary Club (President Cheryl Roitsch), Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church of El Campo (Niesha Brown) and children’s ministry, 4-H students, and multiple individuals/citizens for collaborating, volunteering, planning, sorting, bagging, and distributing an array of necessities (in excess of 100 bags) which may last up to two weeks to our precious Senior Citizens enrolled in our Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizens Program – El Campo site.
Many Texans were affected by the Winter blast on all levels. Things are difficult for many seniors these days.
Our senior citizens were amazed at the many donations received. They have expressed their gratitude towards your generosity and concern.
Items received ranged from groceries, toiletries, meals, hygiene products, hand soap, canned vegetables, rice, fruit and pudding cups, bottled water, cleaning products, blankets, dry goods, dog food, cat food, socks, wipes, coffee/filter, tea bags, canned soup, trash bags, crackers, sugar, dish soap, and flour (to name a few).
Even more importantly, we appreciate your team effort involving the community who turned out for this overwhelmingly successful project/cause.
It has been heartening to see the community come together and the kindness of people donating to our senior citizens has been simply astonishing. We appreciate the work of KULP in the role their announcers played in getting the word out about this cause. Just know that your support is more than a notion!
Again, I thank everyone involved and the mayor of El Campo for your support and helping to continue to make a difference in the lives of our senior citizens at this most difficult time.
With many thanks,
Kimberly M. Willis, M.Ed.
Director, WCJC Senior Citizens Program
