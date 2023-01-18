Wharton County continues to be blessed with the finest, most respected and well-trained law enforcement in all the land. Whether it’s the county sheriff’s office or city police, all of our local officers take pride in their training and preparation and are always at the ready to protect and serve.
Today’s column looks at three mounting concerns thwarting the ability of statewide sheriff offices to provide safe and efficient operations in their county jails.
Inmate Population: There are several factors driving-up inmate populations in Texas county jails. Among the most significant are reports that some local court systems continue to operate at pre-COVID levels.
When it takes longer for criminal cases to be disposed of, the delay trickles down to all levels, including the rise in inmate population. It is important that counties monitor the pace at which their local courts are operating and identify areas causing delays.
Here in Wharton County, judges have doubled and tripled their trial date availability to provide more access to the judiciary. The sheriff and district attorney’s offices work closely to ensure court appointed attorneys visit inmates regularly and in a timely manner.
The county and district clerk offices routinely confer with court staff to verify all legal filings and state reporting are current and accurate. Open communication with all parties involved is critical, especially communication with the sheriff, who can provide valuable resources to identify backlogs.
Another issue facing Texas counties involves criminal cases disposed with a sentence to the state prison system.
The county jail staff continues to file timely transfer documentation, but state transports are often backlogged as state prison facilities struggle to locate needed beds. The longer the inmate sits in our county jail, the more it costs local taxpayers.
Admission to state hospitals for inmates deemed incompetent impacts the county jail population. Statewide, there are now more inmates on the wait list for a forensic bed than there are beds. Wait times throughout Texas are approaching a year, on average, and local jails are not equipped to provide the therapeutic care needed.
Jail Staffing: Recruiting and retaining jail staff was difficult even before the pandemic, and any conversation you have with a county sheriff will undoubtedly include this topic.
Without a doubt, working in a jail is a thankless and sometimes dangerous profession, and the men and women who take this on daily are rarely recognized. Without them, the county jail could not operate, and our entire criminal justice system would grind to a halt.
Sadly, this is not just a Texas problem, but one that is being reported and discussed nationwide. The first hurdle is also the least popular – pay. This cost continues to be a big factor impacting Texas counties, along with cost in mental health, indigent defense and inflation.
Increased Cost: This past year, Wharton County residents contributed $3.3 million in local property taxes to operate the county jail. That staggering sum is one-fifth (8.5 cents) of all county property taxes collected in 2022. The 8.5 cents only cover the cost of jail operations - not patrol deputies, prosecutors, court staffing, murder trials or anything involving roads and ditches.
Without question, lackluster pay continues to be a major problem in attracting needed jail personnel. Hundreds of Texas counties and cities are facing alarming numbers of officer vacancies throughout all their departments.
There are simply not enough new and qualified candidates looking to become jailers, dispatchers and patrol deputies. Regardless if talking county or city, most local officials acknowledge there is a dire need to boost law enforcement pay and provide added benefits.
Likewise, all elected officials realize that pay raises cost money and the most practical means for generating needed funds is through the injection of new economic development dollars or raising taxes.
My fellow citizens, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and its partnering city police departments continue to search for fair, compassionate, energetic, hardworking candidates to join their local law enforcement families.
Your commissioners court and city councils continue to pursue federal infrastructure grants to finance drainage and street improvements so more local tax dollars can be set aside for law enforcement salaries.
Make no mistake, no one wants to raise taxes, so it’s imperative that we work collectively to grow our local tax base. Shopping local helps local business expand and ensures state sales tax dollars return to Wharton County.
