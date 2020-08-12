Library patrons,
The El Campo Branch Library would like to thank our wonderful community who continuously supported our Summer Reading Program during this difficult summer.
The library had 47 local patrons, organizations and businesses who graciously donated money and/or reading prizes toward our reading event. Thank you for supporting your local library and promoting literacy among our young patrons.
Due to the pandemic, the library was not able to have physical programs, but was able to have virtual and come-and-take craft programs. Patrons were able to pick up craft packets and complete the craft project at home. A total of 708 craft projects were handed out to eager patrons.
The library also had a combined total of 754 patrons watch our virtual programs.
This summer 529 young patrons’ ages 6 months to age 18 enrolled in our reading clubs with 370 receiving at least one donated prize from our generous sponsors.
Congratulations to our 2020 summer winners:
Ages 6 months to 2 : (Small Bike) – Angelina Hernandez, (Homemade Blanket) – Conner Schroedter.
Ages 3 to 10 : (Bicycles) Analina Hernandez, Addison Popp and Allen Velazquez, (Android Tablets) Sofia Castillo, Cambri Molina and Mason Ramirez.
Young Adult ages 11 to 18 : $100 gift card – Jenna Giesel, $50 gift cards – Natalie Decker and Peyson Rackley
The library would also like to thank a few special people who dedicated their time on our behalf.
A big thank you goes to Stacie Williamson, for virtually promoting the library’s summer reading program to her students, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
The library would be nothing without the support of our local school librarians.
A big “thank you” goes to Ryan Williamson for bringing me into the 20th century by filming and editing my virtual story times. I could not have done it without your assistance.
I would also like to graciously thank Kashara Bell for her dedication to our Young Adult Program. Kashara is the Wharton County Extension Agent for the Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program. She planned and filmed all of our young adult virtual programs. She is an angel in disguise.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank our local newspaper and radio stations for promoting our activities and encouraging the public to visit their local library.
A big “thank you” also goes out to our school district administrators, school librarians and teachers who promoted our programs and encouraged their students to read this summer. Thank you for your assistance and encouragement!
Last but not least, I would like to personally thank all the parents, grandparents, etc. who were comfortable enough to bring their families to the library, sign them up for the reading clubs, and watch our virtual programs.
Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to visit your local library.
This summer the library had more than 13,000 patrons walk through our doors and they checked out more than 16,000 items.
Thank you for supporting your local library and our summer activities! Readers are leaders!
Sincerely,
Annette A. Balcar
Children’s librarian
El Campo Branch Library
