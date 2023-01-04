Still able to count the new year’s days on a single hand, I find myself forever grateful to not be a feverish glob of shaking, coughing goo again, so much so that even a major computer issue, runny nose and nagging cough Monday created nothing more than the desire to find a foam baseball bat and take a few swings at the wall.
Wasn’t 2022 grand? And how about the one before that?
The last two years have so lowered our expectations and definitions of good that George Orwell or an Army drill sergeant would be proud.
“Yes, sir. A 30-mile hike in full pack in knee-deep mud while under fire sounds lovely. And, hey, aren’t we lucky? It’s not raining.”
Or in Orwellian-style terms minus bad.
My 2022 like so many folks across the city, county, state and world opened with a bouncing case of COVID, one that would involve 20-plus days of high fever, heavy coughing, etc., etc., etc. as there’s no need to bore you with symptoms everyone came to learn so well.
Some folks managed to escape a case of COVID over the last two years, and if you were one of them, then you are truly a lucky person as are those who only had a mild version.
A good many of us, however, know someone who wasn’t so lucky. Many had a severe case with weeks or months of misery. A few know someone who wasn’t able to overcome the virus - the listings on the obituary pages were proof of that, so many families whose loved one is now just a memory.
It seemed there was more optimism pre-COVID even if times may not have been the wondrous days of Spring.
Way back there in 2020, we opened the year with visions of wealth and happiness, of extravagance and excess. Now, we just hope the grocery store has the type of bread we like or that you can make it out of there without spending $200.
You blow a tire, break a toe, drop a glass bowl and you’re happy that it wasn’t a major wreck, a hospital stay or a truck through the window – that is, of course, when we can think. Most of us are still suffering from some version of long COVID brain fog where on any given day the operation of a light switch will feel like you’ve been spun around 10 times fast and somebody expects you to walk a tight rope backward, if only you could remember where you put the danged thing.
On the bright side, I suppose that keeps things from getting too depressing.
“Dang it, I can’t find the keys and can’t afford to buy the thing at the store, but I can’t remember right now what that thing I needed was, so it must not be too bad right?”.
Hopefully, we’ll be ditching that “could have been worse” motto in this year.
After all, third time is the charm right?
Lift your chin up and walk boldly into this new year – just try to remember your glasses, your keys and where the heck you were supposed to be going in the first place.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor and publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
