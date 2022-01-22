The year was 1967. Korean War was old news, McCarthy hearings had ended, but fear of the USA being attacked from the sky via newest H-bomb or nuclear missiles, and the movie “Dr Strangelove” were a reality.
Bomb shelters were being built by cities and individuals. Civil Defense teams are being organized in every town.
El Campo students were bused to the post office and taken down into the basement, an assigned bomb shelter, where they practiced “duck & cover.”
Subject: Civil Defense Plans per POD guidelines
Dec. 19, 1967: Several years ago plans were developed regarding advance planning for actions to be taken in case of an attack by another nation.
Plans must be updated; the following rules shall apply as “safety of employees and their families our first consideration. Second is mail, postal funds, and records protection. If under attack and time allows, mail left in drop boxes must be collected and brought into post office. All cash and stamp drawers will be placed in the vault for protection of funds and other pertinent records will also be placed in vault.
“Each employee can bring family to El Campo post office basement which can accommodate approximately 400 people. Each family can bring as much non-perishable foods needed for feeding his own family 7-10 days. Some food now being stored in basement and water cans will be filled as Fallout Shelter being populated.
“Employees who do not wish to stay in this location will fill out Form 600 as notification to Postal Data Center of employee’s change of location so Data Center can continue to send paychecks and help relocate employee if our present facility becomes useless. Employees can thus be utilized in another location on temporary or permanent basis. Patrons can fill out Forms 809 or 810 for notice of change location to ensure mail delivery.
“Government owned/leased vehicles must be made available to Civil Service Defense authorities if needed or requested without undue delay. Civil Defense authorities are responsible for furnishing gasoline and other supplies during time they use these vehicles.
“The Postmaster is responsible for orderly conduct of employees. The Assistant-Postmaster and the Superintendent of Mails will assume charge in that order, if Postmaster is unavailable. The senior clerk or other employee will next assume charge of the office until relieved by a higher authority. Each employee will have to take care of his own family to see that they follow orders given for their welfare.”
Signed by Willis G. Anthis, Postmaster
No additional memorandums or correspondence was found until 1968 when it is business as usual in the post office answering requested data from various government agencies.
June 17, 1968: Chief Real Estate Branch Engineering & Facilities Division P.O. Box 3 Dallas “Per your request: This office building is a ‘Federal Building’ located 110 S Mechanic St; Congressional District No. 10, Texas. 12,975 square feet space in this building; operation of post office use(s) 10,940 square feet; 304 square feet taken for stair wells; 1,731 square feet unexcavated area suitable only for storage. Platform and ramp 1,188 square feet of the above making total 12,975 square feet.
“Building situated on 200’x200’ or 40,000 square-foot plot. No elevators; Air-conditioning a central water-cooled unit of 30 tons; gas used for heating. Only facility in building is the U.S. Post Office.
Sept. 20, 1968: “To Procurement & Supply Officer Engineering & Facilities P.O. Box 3 Dallas “During remodeling you supplied us a Westinghouse Water cooler, bubbler type item No. 3033.02 model 1-ID serial No. WD1029442 and shipped to us via GSA San Antonio and GBL No. C3767678 on June 12, 1964. Cooler has stopped running; local appliance dealer states compressor out; unit has five-year warranty. Employees now do not have cool water and complaining about absence of a cooler. Who replaces compressor? Please call Monday regarding problem.” - Willie C. Anthis postmaster
June 5, 1970: Postmaster Anthis receives request from Procurement & Supply Officer to return Colt, Bankers Special .38 pistol serial No. 353214 postal serial No. 12549 as now considered excess. Inventory value is placed at $38.15 per property code 4535-01.
“Fill out packing list in quadruplicate with original and first carbon paper copy enclosed inside sealed envelope inside box with weapon. Firearm must be securely wrapped, cushioned in wooden box; box must be marked ‘FIREARMS’ in bold letters, shipping label must be endorsed ‘EXCESS’ and sent via registered mail. (All these returned pistols are probably sitting in some federal warehouse or basement in their original return wooden boxes).”
The story above is Part 15 of The History of the El Campo Post Office written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins.
