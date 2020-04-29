Editor, the Leader-News:
Over the past few weeks or so, we’ve seen things happening in America and around the world that we thought could only happen in a Clive Cussler thriller/fiction book.
We’ve also seen our first responders, medical and education professionals step up to a daunting challenge.
They’ve all done a much needed and critical service for the public and deserve thanks and praise.
But, there are other unsung heroes we feel have been neglected. What about our oilfield related people?
Stop and imagine how many thousands of oilfield-related employees are losing their jobs right now. From drilling, work over rigs, testing, construction, retail, trucking, pipeline and more. There are a plethora of local businesses either in or dependent on this industry who will also be affected.
These folks are heroes too and need our thanks and praise. Try driving to the grocery store, doctor, schools or that little game without them.
So if you’re celebrating about “cheap gas,” remember this cheap gas was paid for by thousands of lost jobs and revenue.
So here’s to our unsung heroes – oilfield people – thank you for all you do.
Donnie and Sherry Roddy
