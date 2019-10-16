Editor, the Leader-News:
It has been brought to my attention that Northside Elementary School in El Campo, Texas has considered an effort to rename the school after Roy Benavidez.
Roy Benavidez is an American hero and a great representation of America. It would be in the best interest of the town to get behind naming the school after this Vietnam veteran, Medal of Honor recipient, proud Texan and local to El Campo.
His medal represents his fallen comrades as well as all Vietnam veterans. Vietnam veterans were treated with such disgrace that it only makes sense to honor all of them by renaming this school after one of the most well known heroes from that conflict.
Just as we looked up to our grandparents’ generation of WWII veterans, our children look up to their grandfathers from Vietnam.
In my humble opinion, it would be an honor to all veterans and this hero’s family and local town folk to have an honor like that bestowed upon him for his service.
God Bless Texas,
Marcus Luttrell
Editor’s Note: Luttrell is a former Navy Seal made known to most by the 2013 movie Lone Survivor. In that film, Mark Wahlberg portrays Luttrell.
In 2010, Luttrell established the Lone Survivor Foundation in Houston to offer support to wounded service personnel and their families.
