It’s mighty easy to say you’re disappointed with something or someone – especially this time of year when we all seem to be dancing a polka while balancing on top of one of those big bouncy balls holding an armful of packages.
Explaining why is a whole lot harder.
We’re human is the easy answer.
We silly humans, you see, actually believe that the glue will dry in four hours just like it says on the bottle and that people can be taken at their word – even when we consider those handshake agreements to be just a quaint reminder of a more naive time.
Past experience has taught most of us that the new super-duper product probably can’t do all the things it claims and that folks are likely to disappoint you from time-to-time. It just happens.
Kind of makes it a bit disappointing, doesn’t it?
I guess that makes you and I disappointed to be disappointed.
When you get to that point, it’s hard to do much more than just sigh or groan for a moment or two while you’re trying to figure out why you tried that miracle stain remover that has left holes in your favorite shirt or why that person who didn’t do all the things they said they would.
Then, of course, it’s time to get back to it – to work, to family or whatever.
This is one of the few times in life where the Internet actually can provide some worthwhile advice.
“Don’t let today’s disappointment cast a shadow on tomorrow’s dream,” one handy little unattributed piece of advice proclaims.
That’s a whole lot nicer than the “Quit your moping, there’s work to be done,” that grandma or grandpa used to shout.
I, and I imagine just about everyone else on the planet, used to hate hearing that – especially when you paused for all of about 30 seconds to debate such important matters like whether you where about to let loose the world’s greatest sneeze or if little Bobby or Suzy would ask you to play, fish, hunt, whatever next Saturday – and over yonder comes grandma or grandpa to shouting that pearl of wisdom while you’re leaning on a rake.
Now, I realize just how right they were.
It’s a frightening 21 days to Christmas which, at least in my world, means that I need to be at least four people for the next 512 hours to get everything done that needs to happen.
That’s before I worry about those silly little things like shopping for the groceries, clipping toenails, working for a living or paying the bills.
Personally, I have to blame the Internet for that. We don’t just use those same old decorations now – we have to track down the latest laser, holographic doo-hickie to make the holidays not just bright, but 3-D, technicolor and literally talking to us.
We absolutely have to have that gift for the teenager or want-to-be teenager in our lives made in the outer reaches of Bora Bora that you can only find at such sites as Thisiswhyimbroke.com – yep that’s a real place on the Internet. Or, from the guy pretending to be Santa in the Witness Protection Bureau (as far as I know, that’s not a real site, but who actually knows for sure).
What? You don’t have the latest in Christmas fashion, napkins, tablecloths, yard decorations, tree skirt or whatever? You probably ought to get on the computer and hunt it up from whatever obscure corner of the Internet that the Jones family managed to not only discover it, but get 20 percent off too.
Guess that’s why we have all these handy dandy local stores to mosey down to. They’ve sure got some awful nice gifts, do-dads, whatchamacallits, thingamagigs and whathaveyous. And, besides, they’d be mighty disappointed if no one visited.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
