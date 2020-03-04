Please allow me to share facts from the Central Appraisal District regarding the amount of tax money which will be generated from one solar farm planning to invest in Louise ISD, the hospital, fire departments, ambulance services, groundwater and Farm-to-Market roads in Wharton County.
All of these entities will benefit financially if the commissioners court will accept a 40 percent abatement for five years.
So much information has been submitted to scare farmers and residents regarding solar farms.
I am not for or against solar, but I see the value this business brings the entities listed.
I am FOR farming. I am grateful that ag land receives abatements. The ag abatements and incentives granted allow farmers to make a living and keep food prices down. However, farming does not generate a great amount of tax money to fund the organizations listed.
Wharton County has 700,160 acres of land with 646,807 designated for agriculture use. Each acre of ag land averages a taxable value of $331.
Again, I support this abatement. We just need a little more help from a huge company.
The first year value for the company is listed in the table at top left. In the first year, this one company will generate $455,398 of tax dollars for Wharton County Junior College, $724,244 of tax dollars for the West Wharton County Hospital District, and $813,010 for Wharton County.
Louise ISD will receive $212,000 in tax dollars annually for years one through 10, a $50,000 yearly PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) payment, plus a one-time payment of $3.5 million.
The commissioners have shared the potential for job loss, but how many people can be hired in the county with the extra tax money shown below?
How many roads and bridges can be fixed? How many repairs can be done at our school? How much could be done for WCJC? What could the hospital do with $724,000?
How many home and small business owners can potentially benefit from lower taxes?
Yes, solar panels depreciate, but in year 11, they will still be worth $70 million and continue to pay into these organizations who serve our community at full value.
Please call your commissioner to let them know your thoughts after you study the table at left.
– Garth Oliver is the superintendent of the Louise school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.