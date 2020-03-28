Editor, the Leader-News:
You know what’s ridiculous?
The “deemed essential business list” which my companies and a lot of other small businesses don’t qualify for when there is a shelter in place issued for a county. Example: Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, etc.
It’s unbelievable what is and who is on the “essential list” and who’s not.
Most small businesses/entrepreneurs are being discriminated against. Big Box stores are favored and allowed to continue operations with just reduced hours/smaller numbers of customers allowed in.
If you don’t believe me, call major furniture stores and sporting goods locations in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria County, etc. or any large city with a shelter in place declaration in place tomorrow and ask if they are open.
I have been a small business owner for some time, but right now I have even more frustration because of the negative effects on all small businesses/entrepreneurs with this selective “essential can be open businesses.”
When this pandemic is over, there needs to be a total review and a lot of changes made before all small businesses become extinct if, God forbid, it should happen again.
Please support all your small businesses and entrepreneurs if you can after this crisis is over. Your area economy will need it now more than ever.
Keep Praying for our world, country, state and communities.
Shop Local!
Randy Collins
Editor’s Note: Although he is writing this letter as a business owner and member of the community, Collins also serves as mayor of the City of El Campo.
