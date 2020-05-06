Editor, the Leader-News:
The Blessing Cup Storehouse would like to thank the community of El Campo and surrounding towns for all their donations, whether it be food, clothes, or monetary. It is through your generosity that we are able to help so many people.
However, the majority of the volunteers are in their sixties, seventies and even eighties. Therefore, we are requesting that you pack your donations in smaller garbage bags as the large ones are heavy and bulky.
If you have the large garbage bags, maybe you could bring them during our working hours which are Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon, or call me to make arrangements to meet you (at 979-541-9982).
We know that a lot of you work and can only drop them off.
This morning it poured down (April 29) and a lot of the clothes got wet. We do not have a washer and dryer to clean them and have to throw them out if they are soaked or I have to take them to the laundry mat to clean them. This costs money that should be used for our clients.
The Blessing Cup would also like to request that no mattresses, etc. and bad or worn out furniture be left.
Please do not take these comments in a wrong way. We are only asking that you be considerate of our volunteers who are doing this service for free.
Again, thank you for all the donations.
May God Bless you,
Dorothy Bacak
