Editor, the Leader-News:
At last night’s school board hearing, speakers came to state their feelings regarding a 313 solar farm abatement application. Out of this group, everyone was respectful, with the exception of one gentleman. He made his case by degrading Louise, our school board and our Chamber of Commerce.
I publicly invite him, and anyone else, to join our citizens in trying to better our town, instead of bashing it. As a trustee, I have ignored personal attacks, but I can’t ignore an attack on my town. His face is not seen in Louise – at our restaurants, stores, fundraisers or community clean up days. He and others have no idea what goes on here.
Louise and LISD are standing tall and proud because of volunteers who come out in full force. The chamber has taken the dangerous abandoned rice mill and turned it into a proud community center in under five years, with the support of our citizens and businesses.
When a community member is sick or going through hard times, we provide meals for the family.
When our kids want to go to Washington, the whole town shows up to make that happen.
When tragedy sets a family back, we have a bake sale to give financial relief.
Biannually, our Beautification Committee fills dumpsters to clean up the town.
I feel like I can speak for those of us who strive to better Louise when I say: until you have the whole story, please don’t belittle us.
We only have attendance at LISD meetings when there is controversy. I wish we had a room packed full when our students or our staff are recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Our school desperately needs upgrades, because of years of neglect. (Superintendent Garth) Oliver is doing his job to make it better. Offer your help by joining one of the many LISD committees, instead of threatening to prevent a bond from passing.
I’m a proud Louise resident. Our future depends on our community, and those of us from here aren’t giving up.
We welcome all the help we can get.
Amanda Cox
Louise ISD trustee
Louise-Hillje Chamber Second Vice President
Editor’s Note: Louise ISD is in the preliminary stages of reviewing the district’s needs, an effort which may ultimately be presented to voters in a bond election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.