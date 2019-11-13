Editor, the Leader-News:
The Pilot Club of El Campo would like to thank everyone who helped make our fundraiser, “Pampering with a Purpose” a tremendous success. Because of our generous donors, volunteers, and guests, we were able to raise a significant amount for local Pilot projects such as scholarships for high school seniors, bike helmets for kids, and support throughout the area for special needs citizens and their caregivers.
We are so proud to be a part of the giving community of El Campo.
Anyone wishing to join us in our endeavors can contact Tammy Smith at 979-541-6456 and see what else Pilot Club of El Campo is up to for the future.
Again, thanks, this town is the best.
Beverly Supak
corresponding secretary
Pilot Club of El Campo
