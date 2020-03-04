Today’s column provides an annual review of the criminal, probate, guardianship and juvenile proceedings filed in the Wharton County Constitutional Court throughout this past year. By the numbers, it appears criminal activity in Wharton County is on a slight decline.
Locally, the Constitutional Court (a.k.a. Judicial Court) convenes most Wednesdays when defense attorneys, defendants, prosecutors and the county judge work through an average 85-120 Class A and Class B criminal misdemeanor cases. These judicial sessions start at 9 a.m. and typically run into the late afternoon hours.
Class A misdemeanors are crimes punishable by up to one year in the county jail and/or a fine not to exceed $4,000. The county court can additionally assign the defendant up to two years of community supervision (probation) or three years with an extension.
Class A misdemeanors include assault with bodily injury, burglary of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated (second offense), resisting and evading arrest, possession of 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana, cruelty to animals, gambling promotion, violation of protective order, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Class B misdemeanors are crimes punishable by up to 180 days in the county jail and/or a fine not to exceed $2,000. Defendants can additionally receive up to two years of community supervision or three years with an extension.
Class B offenses include criminal trespass, first DWI, false report to police officer, harassment, possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana, prostitution and terroristic threat.
Other Crimes And Their Jurisdictions
The justice of the peace and municipal courts preside over the lower range Class C misdemeanors which are only punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 (no jail time).
Class C charges include assault by threat, leaving a child in a vehicle, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, gambling, public intoxication, minor in possession, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft shoplifting under $50, issuance of bad check and most traffic tickets.
Felonies are deemed the most serious of criminal charges and carry harsher fines and possible two years to life imprisonment depending on the degree of the crime and any extenuating circumstances related to the offense.
Felonies are heard in state district court and include, but are not limited to, murder, rape, robbery, arson, indecency with a child, burglary, fraud, forgery and a number of drug offenses.
Judges Randy Clapp and Ben Hardin preside over our local District Courts.
The following statistics were taken from the Wharton County Criminal Court Dockets throughout the past nine years.
Types of New Cases: 2019 2017 2014 2011
Drug Possession- Marijuana 195 251 190 204
DWI First 127 147 139 153
Driving with License Invalid 115 95 85 65
Assault Family Violence 84 88 67 90
Theft 81 72 90 105
Traffic Appeals 65 55 21 40
Drug Offenses-other 47 50 61 55
Assault-other 36 48 37 56
DWI Second 36 34 39 38
Theft by Check 0 0 35 65
Other misdemeanors 260 338 286 325
Total New Cases 1,046 1,178 1,205 1,196
In 2019, the district attorney’s office disposed of 983 cases (338 convictions, 314 dismissals, 171 deferred adjudications, 89 motions to revoke probation, 70 Class C appeals, and one acquittal.) A majority of the aforementioned dismissals resulted from the defendant agreeing to plead guilty to related higher felony charges.
Four trials were held in county court throughout 2019.
Age of Cases Disposed: 352 cases were disposed in 30 days or less; 64 cases in 31 to 60 days; 94 in 61 to 90 days; and 473 cases took over 90 days.
DWIs make up the bulk of lengthier cases as defendants grudgingly play-out all options in hopes of retaining their Commercial Driver’s License and curtailing increases in insurance premiums.
Concerning non-criminal cases, there were 265 civil actions and 118 new probate and guardianships filed in county court during 2019.
My fellow citizens, Wharton County remains safe, strong and well protected. We have highly skilled law enforcement officials, a very effective and efficient judicial system, and one of the most secure and acclaimed county jails
To further reduce jail population and ensure timelier disposition of criminal cases, commissioners court increased funding for a capital murder trial ($300,000), administrative costs of the 23rd District Court ($233,000), and indigent attorney fees ($100,000).
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.