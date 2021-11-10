You just stopped off for a pizza and a liter of soda on your way home from work. As you sit down to eat, you reach for a paper napkin and grab a plastic cup and fill it with ice. Once you have eaten ... Do your empty containers go into the trash bin or the blue recycling bin?
I have given some thought to these questions while preparing our county’s application for a Houston-Galveston Area Council Solid Waste Management Grant to construct a covering over the recycling and transfer station activities in East Bernard.
For years, Wharton County and local cities have struggled with best practices and the need to provide recycling opportunities for households. We have read about global warming, environmental challenges, and the horrible stories of sea turtles and other wildlife getting tangled in discarded plastic cola rings and open containers.
Today’s column highlights ongoing challenges associated with recycling and shares some of the county’s continued efforts to promote recycling and proper disposal of household solid waste materials.
Should we recycle? Yes. Recycling saves resources, prevents pollution, supports public health and creates jobs. It saves money, avoids landfills, and best of all, it’s easy.
Members of the Eco-Cycle environmental group report current United States recycling efforts are saving approximately 30 percent of our nation’s annual waste while cutting back 11.9 billion gallons of gasoline (needed to produce items) and are diminishing the greenhouse gas equivalent of taking 25 million cars off the road. While these calculations are complex and confusing, good common sense says the more we recycle the less time we will spend picking up trash along the roadways and digging large unsightly landfills.
Recycling Dilemma: It doesn’t always pay to recycle. Many of us remember spending childhood afternoons walking the roadside in search of discarded coke bottles that could be cashed in for coins or a candy bar.
Sadly, the current market for beverage container recyclables is gone. The demand for recyclables in overseas markets like China has collapsed and America is now home to large paltry stockpiles of aluminum and plastic.
Simply put: the market for our discards is down, but our consumptive habits are at an all-time high as we require more goods, more packaging, more waste.
Local Efforts: County officials have placed several closely monitored recycling receptacles throughout the county: Wharton (three); East Bernard (three); and Boling.
In past years, we maintained three large unsupervised recycling bins at our El Campo Annex, but had to remove them as patrons regularly discarded used diapers, spoiled food and other clear-cut non-recyclables.
All county drop-off locations are free for public use. Our dedicated staff regularly changes the bins and hauls the collectibles to the Wharton County Precinct 2 Barn in East Bernard.
Within days, tons of aluminum cans, milk jugs and cardboard boxes are sorted by color, compacted and baled. The compressed bundles are shipped to a regional recycling center in the Houston.
Household solid waste items are processed somewhat differently as these discarded materials cannot readily and/or economically be reused, reconfigured or converted into something beneficial.
Household solid waste items include old couches, refrigerators, mattresses, tires, brush and automotive oil filters.
Wharton County residents can bring household solid waste to the Transfer Station, located off Foundation Loop, in East Bernard on most Tuesdays and Saturdays. Discarded waste items are separated and compacted inside large roll-off bins and then trucked to a land fill near Needville. County patrons are asked to pay a nominal fee for proper disposal of their household solid waste.
The Answer: Yes ... after dinner ... you can recycle the napkin, fork, plastic cup and soda bottle. But NOT the pizza box. If your cardboard pizza box has been soiled with food grease, it should not be placed in your municipal or county recycling bin.
For the most part, it’s safe to assume the majority of recyclable products are still paper, glass, aluminum and steel, along with higher quality plastics like those found in beverage containers.
Despite knowing this ... there are still times when I stand in my kitchen, with a disposable item in hand, and agonize in deciding whether to put it into trash or recycling.
My fellow citizens, please know your locally-elected officials are always exploring opportunities to better promote and protect our neighborhoods and Wharton County’s unique small town way of life.
Regardless of the times, we believe recycling and proper disposal of household solid waste is essential to our continued county-wide growth and prosperity.
Editor’s note: The City of El Campo offers cardboard box recycling on the county annex grounds, 605 E. Calhoun, most weekdays (at points the compactor needs to be emptied). To use, boxes must be unfolded.
