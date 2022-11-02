Wharton County’s current 2022 annual operating budget provides for $26.7 million in expenditures. Your elected precinct commissioners would prefer to spend all of these funds on local law enforcement, paving roads, and clearing more ditches but the Texas constitution gives Austin legislatures priority spending authority ahead of county projects. Simply put, your county tax dollars must first be used to cover State mandated programs like enhanced health care for inmates, registering motor vehicles, and providing free attorneys for capital murder defendants. If there are remaining tax dollars, then your commissioners can look to paving local roads and clearing more ditches.
Wharton County has operated within the purview of a balanced budget for the past 11 years. We have remained 100 percent debt free for nine consecutive years primarily due to your elected officials pay as you go policy of holding-off on big capital purchases until we have first saved the needed reserves. Simply put, if we can’t afford it … we don’t buy it.
Throughout the past decade, our county tax rate has continued to drop and your precinct commissioners have held county expenditures at or near the same levels.
Operations Tax Rate Owed Debt
2009 $ 24,166,706 $ .54584 $ 4,970,000
2022 $ 26,751,292 $ .42479 $ 0
Wharton County’s current 2022 annual operating expenditures can be grouped into the following three sub-categories: Operations, Purpose and State Obligations.
Operations: Wharton County is primarily a service provider so the largest portion of local tax revenues ($18.2 million) are spent on Employee Salaries and Benefits. Another $5.3 million is earmarked for Services and Charges such as indigent health care, jail expenses, indigent attorney fees, property insurance, computer maintenance and utilities. County Supplies run $3.4 million and include precinct road materials, jail food, diesel/fuel and most equipment under $1,000 like copy machines and police radios.
Governmental Purpose: Roadways garner $6,410,302; Law Enforcement $5,176,136; Judicial $3,889,700; Corrections (Jail) $3,301,614; General Government $3,273,656 (county offices such as Auditor, Treasurer, Tax Assessor-Collector, Elections, etc.); Drainage $2,140,926; Cultural/Recreation $1,187,302 (libraries, historical museum, etc.); Health/Welfare $392,896 (indigent support, Meals on Wheels); Environmental $380,364 (permits/inspections, emergency management, etc.), Juvenile Services $307,454, Agriculture Extension $201,832 and Veteran Service Office $88,534.
Mandated v. Discretionary Spending: Texas State statute mandates that your local county government provide and fund the following services: 1) Sheriff’s Office - $4,466,540; 2) Jail - $3,301,614; 3) District & County Courts - $1,239,287; 4) District and County Attorney - $1,022,713; 5) maintenance of courthouses and other buildings - $814,223; 6) four Justice of the Peace - $723,523; 7) Indigent Criminal Defense - $530,000; 8) Indigent Health Care - $361,596; 9) Juvenile Probation $307,454; 10) Elections - $193,872, 11) Environmental Control - $113,673; 12) Mental Health transports - $101,034 ; and 13) mandatory outside audits-$49,500. Again, county governments are statutorily required to fund these aforementioned State mandated services. Please note the soaring costs of these State activities has made it very difficult to lower taxes or advance other programs.
Once the aforementioned mandated services have been funded, then and only then can county governments look to developing and improving the following so-called discretionary or optional services.
Surprisingly, the following local county programs have been deemed Discretionary or Optional by the state: 1) roads and bridges - $6,410,302; 2) drainage - $2,140,926; 3) County Ag Extension Services - $201,832; 4) libraries - $1,139,802; 5) Emergency Management $139,911; 6) Veteran Services - $88,534; 7) County Historical Museum - $45,000; and 8) the DARE Program - $95,310. Because these activities are relegated to low priority status, they often face the first and harshest budget cuts. Short of writing grants, soliciting donations or raising taxes, there are few options to expanding these quality of life activities.
My fellow citizens, please know that each of your elected county officials maintain an open door policy and are readily available to sit down and discuss your local issues and concerns. Likewise, please understand that every project and service costs money and state leaders are the ones ultimately deciding which local activities get priority funding. As always, your county officials will continue to do all we can to meet local needs and wants while working to keep county-wide property taxes low and manageable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.