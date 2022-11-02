County Judge Phillip Spenrath

Wharton County’s current 2022 annual operating budget provides for $26.7 million in expenditures. Your elected precinct commissioners would prefer to spend all of these funds on local law enforcement, paving roads, and clearing more ditches but the Texas constitution gives Austin legislatures priority spending authority ahead of county projects. Simply put, your county tax dollars must first be used to cover State mandated programs like enhanced health care for inmates, registering motor vehicles, and providing free attorneys for capital murder defendants. If there are remaining tax dollars, then your commissioners can look to paving local roads and clearing more ditches.

Wharton County has operated within the purview of a balanced budget for the past 11 years. We have remained 100 percent debt free for nine consecutive years primarily due to your elected officials pay as you go policy of holding-off on big capital purchases until we have first saved the needed reserves. Simply put, if we can’t afford it … we don’t buy it.

