Recycling should stay
Editor, the Leader-News:
As a business owner, I believe the city of El Campo should keep the recycling facility at the county annex. I just heard they will stop on Oct. 1, (but) they will still collect cardboard.
Our business recycles 100 percent of bottles, cans and cardboard. And, I am sure a lot of people will be disappointed that this service will be discontinued.
Thank you,
Karen and Sheldon Holub
Sunnyside
One hello can make
a big difference in a life
Editor, the Leader-News:
“A simple hello can lead to a million things”
- Unknown
Saying hello to someone has the possibility to change a life forever. It’s that simple act of kindness that can prevent someone from doing terrible things.
Everyone has suffered from that feeling of separation from others, as if you were invisible and no one would notice or care.
Young people who are detached from society can sometimes become targets for bullying, violence, social rejection and depression. As a result, people suffering from social isolation tend to withdraw from society, struggle socially and developmentally or chose to harm themselves or others.
That’s why El Campo Middle school participated in national Start With Hello Week (September 23-27). The week brings social isolation and the need for inclusion into the spotlight. It advocates youth, schools and communities to promote inclusion and kindness.
Start With Hello Week educates students and communities about this growing epidemic through advertisement, activities, student contests, school awards and media events. Students in the Ricebird Promise Club are leading the activities.
Last year at ECMS, the Ricebird Promise Club made large, interactive posters and hung them around the campus that were aimed at showing students and faculty members that everyone is alike in different ways. They encouraged participation and helped battle social isolation.
Another activity they did was sit at tables during lunch according to our birthday months. This helped students get out of their comfort zone and engage with others they may have normally not sat with or talked to.
Start With Hello Week was founded by Sandy Hook Promise, a non profit organization based in Connecticut. Sandy Hook Promise was established by several families whose loved ones were killed in the devastating mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Their goal is to prevent violence before it happens through educating youth and adults.
The Ricebird Promise Club is a nationally registered SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) Promise Club. SAVE Promise Clubs act as the student leadership initiative of Sandy Hook Promise that aims to cultivate and bolster student leaders to take an active role in increasing school safety and preventing different forms of violence in schools and communities.
Juliana Vasquez
8th grade Ricebird Promise Club member
Democrats impeachment
song one broken record
Editor, the Leader-News:
Impeach, Impeach, Impeach, Impeach. Someone please kick the Democratic record player because their needle is stuck!
They remind me of a dog that chases a car and when he catches it he doesn’t know what to do. It’s clear the Dems have no intention of addressing any issues that would actually benefit America. It’s remove Trump, no matter what it costs our country.
The Dem-controlled Congress could work on the immigration crisis. But wait, they think crossing the border illegally is a jaywalking offense.
Some Democratic Senators actually sent a letter to the Supreme Court Justices telling them to start deciding cases in a liberal biased way or when or if they get control of the Senate they will change the number of justices serving on the Supreme Court and appoint more liberal thinking ones.
Democratic-controlled California just passed two new laws. One is where civilians do not have to stop and render aid to a law officer if he or she needs help. The other is a student at the junior-high level can no longer be suspended or disciplined for being disruptive in class. I feel sorry for the police and teachers in California.
The Dems called the NRA a domestic terrorist organization. In my opinion blaming a gun for crime is like saying the pencil caused the student to fail a test.
We should take the handcuffs off our law enforcement officers and leave them on the criminals. But what do I know, I’m just a dumb old “cattle rancher.”
Wait, I better state that in a politically correct way. I’m the “CEO of a methane gas factory.”
Earl Yackel
