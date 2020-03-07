Editor, the Leader-News:
As a concerned citizen who wanted to make sure the public had the right to choose the top three candidates who will truly serve the citizens, I wish nothing but good luck to all of those that are running for the right reason of serving this awesome community.
My concern lies with the public being misinformed in regards to electing a mayor. This should not be a popularity contest.
The process has worked successfully and there were times when the city council made the decision not to elect the person who gained the most votes as the mayor for good reasons such as lack of experience.
That group as elected by the public to serve are exactly the ones that are closest to the situation and who should make that decision.
My hope is that all voters take the time to exercise their right to vote and choose the three candidates that they feel will represent the best interests of all and do not cast just one vote for someone with the intent of making them the mayor.
As a point of clarity, the current charter language where the mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected by the city council allows for the city to cancel an election if there are only three candidates for an at-large election and no charter amendments which is a considerable savings to the taxpayer when that does occur.
The city does have term limits in place and, once elected, it does take a period of time to learn the processes and how things work and normally the incumbents are re-elected and uncontested if they are performing as expected.
If the proposed charter amendment passes as a result of the petition, the city will no longer be able to cancel an election as it will be required to have the public vote for mayor and mayor pro-tem which will cost the city an amount of approximately $14,000 in the current adopted budget which will only increase over time.
Mindi Snyder
Editor’s Note: Mindi Snyder, previously the El Campo city manager, is one of six at-large candidates in the upcoming May election. Other candidates are incumbents Philip Miller and Chris Barbee along with Alicia Aguilar, Eugene Bustamante and Ralph Novosad.
