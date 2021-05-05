A whole lot of people across Texas and the entire globe spent yesterday offering the greeting – “May the fourth be with you.”
Perhaps you joined in, or maybe you thought the whole thing was corny, or you might just be wondering why anyone in their right mind would want to go around saying such things.
It’s all about a vision, the philosophy of a man who could easily be overlooked or ridiculed because he doesn’t spread his word via a pulpit or elected office. Instead, he used a big screen, metaphor and six tons of imagination.
This man makes movies.
With a simple comment on the dedication page of his first book, he really sums up his entire universe: “They were at the wrong place at the wrong time. Naturally, they became heroes.”
This launched George Lucas’ vision to the big screen with a little help from Industrial Light And
Magic.
When all boiled down, his message was simple – there’s a whole lot of darkness out there (some of it literal outer space in his universe), but just about anybody can step up and make a difference.
It’s the same story you’ll find in just about any western from John Wayne to Lash LaRue, from Die Hard to any James Bond, superheroes or the Lord of The Rings.
In Lucas’ universe, it’s this thing called The Force, a power that we can all draw on – for good or evil – a literal wellspring of might that comes from the world, space and universe around us.
Kind of makes it hard to just shake your head or grunt and say that’s just a silly kids’ space flick.
It’s about courage even when you think times are really rough. It’s about doing what’s right, not doing what’s easy.
John Wayne put it like this: “Courage is being scared to death and saddling up anyway.”
In Star Wars, that’s called drawing on the light side of The Force and that’s taught millions across the world to step up in a truly universal idea.
So whether you’re a fan or not, I hope The Force was with you yesterday, today and in the future.
We need a little more goodness in this world no matter what the inspiration.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
