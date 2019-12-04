Editor, the Leader-News:
El Campo Pack 196 would like to thank Sutherlands for its generous contribution to our Christmas Parade Float.
The items donated will not only be used on our float, but will be used throughout the year.
Scouting is a wonderful program that includes a diverse group of students and helps teach them fundamental skills and character that will help them throughout their lives.
Thank you Sutherlands for your support, we look forward to seeing everyone at the parade
Brad Hubenak
Committee chairman
Editor’s Note: The El Campo Chamber of Commerce Carol of Lights Christmas parade will be winding its way through streets tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 5). starting at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.
