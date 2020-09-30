As a local business owner, I know firsthand how much local support means to a business. It makes us or breaks us.
By supporting your local businesses and restaurants, it means you care about the community where you live, and the health of your local economy.
We saw evidence of this earlier this month when we received our sales tax revenue, which set records, up over 32 percent from the same period last year.
Despite COVID, our community has been resilient, strong and abundantly united.
El Campo rallied together to support local restaurants and I watched as our businesses quickly made necessary changes, that were swiftly implemented allowing them to provide to-go / curbside orders.
I witnessed neighbors checking on neighbors, prayers offered for those who became sick and celebrations for those that regained health.
As I close out my service with the City (I will no longer be mayor come Nov. 9), my message to all of you is to remember that we are in this together and we will get through this together!
On Monday, I read a proclamation in support of El Campo Community Spirit and Vitality Day.
On Friday, Oct. 2, I strongly encourage you to buy local and salute our community members and locally-owned businesses who are integral to the unique flavor of El Campo.
Honor their efforts to make the City of El Campo a place we want to live, work and shop.
----------
– Randy Collins is the mayor of El Campo and owner of Collins Music Center, 706 W Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.