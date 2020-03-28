Editor, the Leader-News:
Today I am offering my thanks to the City of El Campo, the street department and the workers and especially their supervisor - Kevin Thompson.
We citizens on Sue now have a great and safe street. Repairs and reconstruction were completed and we are so thankful.
Please feel free to test drive Sue Street to see the improvement.
Now all we have to worry about are the people who don’t respect the stop signs. Let’s make the street safe as well.
Mike Wagner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.