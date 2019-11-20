“Sometimes, you’ve just got to find something to laugh about,” I was told Monday, and, honestly, that’s probably one of the better pieces of advice I’ve heard in a long time.
We just don’t seem to laugh enough these days as we get caught up in the daily dramas of our lives. And, heavens know, we all seem to have our own sets of daunting to not-quite-the-end-of-the-world issues that a few weeks later we realize were actually no big deal.
While they’re happening, however, we’re a possum running through living room frantic.
I wonder if it’s possible to just skip all the stress, frustration and goofiness in between and just go to the “You ain’t going to believe this %*#!?”
Picture it.
Fella looks over that pile of past bills sitting on the coffee table, giggles and says, “Ah, we’ll figure out a way to make it work” after reciting the tale of playing stick ball with the pine cones outside just a few minutes earlier. Or, mom looks over at the kiddo’s failing grades, offers a guffaw and says, “Well, just think how much you’re going to learn after spending the next six weeks in your room?”
“I know not all that may be coming, but be it what it will, I’ll go to it laughing,” Herman Melville said.
Of course, that’s the same fella who wrote Moby-Dick, that novel largely about an obsessive hunt for a big white whale.
“He tasks me Mr. Starbuck. He tasks me. And, I shall chase him round the horn and round Perdition’s flame before” .... you just burst into bubbly laughter and talk about how on earth you could get that focused on tracking an animal down – unless, of course, your husband, boyfriend, dad, wife or sister is a hunter. If so, it’s about time to pull out one of those “You ain’t going to believe that X^%!” tales of your own.
Funny how life works isn’t it?
“There is a thin line that separates laughter and pain, comedy and tragedy, humor and hurt,” said Ms. Erma Bombeck, who may not be remembered as well she should any more.
Ms. Erma penned such classics as “If Life Is A Bowl Of Cherries, What Am I Doing In The Pits,” in the 1970s. She found a way to tickle our funny bones even with subjects like needing to cook supper and walking around in a house coat all day.
If you can find a way to giggle over post-nasal drip (and she does) you are truly skilled.
Anyway, before the literary sidetrack, this started out wondering how to find a little humor in Mondays, work and just about everything in between.
One way, which I dare you to try next week if you are a brave soul, is to start your Monday in a good mood.
It’s like putting up a billboard saying, “Hey, y’all, go ahead and try to make my day” to all those little gremlins in the universe. You know the ones, they make sure there’s one missing sock in the dryer load, that a piece of furniture has been moved just enough that you stub your toe and play hide-and-seek with your car keys.
Go ahead. I dare you.
It might be better to surrender now and try to imagine what could happen.
That’s worth a laugh or two.
----------
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.