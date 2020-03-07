Editor, the Leader-News:
Approximately two months ago, President Trump halted incoming flights from China and stopped people from entering America that had traveled to China. The Dems and media called him racist for doing this.
The Trump administration has now put returning travelers to America in quarantine until they have been declared free of the coronavirus. They have also added other countries to the list that cannot enter America.
The administration also committed over $2 billion dollars to help fight this disease. Now, the Dems and media are saying he hasn’t done enough.
A few weeks ago, Border Patrol agents caught three people from China trying to illegally enter America at our southern border. All three had flu-like symptoms, but fortunately none of them had the deadly coronavirus.
Border Patrol also recently closed the border bridge in El Paso due to thousands of immigrants awaiting asylum in Mexico trying to enter America at the same time. Most of these immigrants were NOT from Mexico. Thank you, Dems for your open borders policy.
An Obama-appointed federal judge in Washington State just blocked some of the funding for the border wall. Another liberal judge is trying to reverse Trump’s executive order to make asylum seekers remain in Mexico while they are awaiting a hearing.
In my opinion the Dems and biased media need to be vaccinated for TDS “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Thanks to Trump and our military, ISIS is no longer the most feared terrorist threat to America. In my opinion, the Democratic Socialist Party is.
The only advice I can give the Dems and biased media is to hang-in-there – one day doctors will come up with a vaccine for stupidity.
Earl Yackel
