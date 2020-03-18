Trust me on this: It’s time to grab a bath towel.
If the words “Don’t Panic” just flashed before your eyes, you already know science fiction writers like Douglas Adams get it right sometimes.
And, “Don’t Panic” seems like a pretty good motto right about now.
In Adams’ world, it all starts with a bath towel and a book with “Don’t Panic” engraved on its cover, aka “the Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.”
There’s a whole lot of silliness in his book, but also a bit of wisdom that I somehow remembered while listening to the 28th description of toilet paper mobs and parents trying to figure out how to keep the recommended six-feet distance from a one-year-old child busy putting things she ought not to into her mouth.
“A towel is about the most massively useful thing (you) can have,” the book says. “Partly it has great practical value. You can wrap it around you for warmth ... you can lie on it ...; you can sleep under it ...; use it to sail a miniraft...; wet it for use in hand-to-hand-combat; wrap it round your head to ward off noxious fumes or avoid the gaze of the Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal (such a mind-boggingly stupid animal, it assumes that if you can’t see it, it can’t see you); you can wave your towel in emergencies as a distress signal, and, of course, dry yourself off with it if it still seems to be clean enough.”
That’s a mighty useful bit of cotton (please excuse the part about the Bugblatter. Mr. Adams, as I mentioned, wrote science fiction).
However, the passage above is a really good example of something we seem to have forgotten, namely making due with what we have.
Don’t have something you need?
First off, don’t panic, you just might be able to make do.
As a nation, we’re so used to having anything we want one click away that many of us have forgotten (or, more frighteningly, may never have learned) the art of making do.
Even making an effort can pay off, we typically call it believing in ourselves or others.
There’s so much fear right now. Now I’m not a doctor. I’m not a medical/viral expert. I can’t tell you which recommendations are right, which are wrong and which should have been placed directly in Mr. Adams’ book or right alongside Lewis Carroll’s vorpal blade going snicker snack.
But I can tell you that figuring out what you already have, truly thinking about how it can be used and what it means to you and your community isn’t going to hurt.
Adams’ book proclaims “a towel has immense psychological value. ...(People will assume you are) in possession of a toothbrush, face flannel, soap, tin of biscuits, flask, compass, map, ball of string, gnat spray, wet weather gear, space suit etc., etc. Furthermore, (they) will then happily lend (you) any of these or a dozen other items that (you) might accidentally have ‘lost.’”
Some folks will take advantage of that – that’s just how us humans work. The rest will hopefully realize we all maybe have something to offer even if it is just a tin of biscuits or a roll of TP.
Although it’s a really bad time to gather in groups, we still need to unite metaphorically.
We’re in a strange time.
Rule No. 1 - Don’t Panic.
No. 2? Go grab that bath towel.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
