Editor, the Leader-News:
I would like to thank all the individuals and businesses to who made the El Campo Branch Library’s Great Pumpkin Bash/Pumpkin Decorating Contest such a wonderful success.
First I would like to thank our sponsors whose support is so vital to all of our special events. This year our sponsors were H.E.B., Mr. Gatti’s, Showplace III and Sonic Drive-In. They donated free prize coupons, candy and refreshments for this event. All contestants received goody bags with donated prizes. Thank you sponsors for your generous support!
Secondly, a thank you goes to all of our patrons who allowed their children to participate in our contest. We had a whopping 90 entries in competition this year.
The pumpkins were absolutely fabulous. A big “Thank You” also goes to our wonderful judges who had a really hard time deciding on the winners.
The library celebrated Halloween at the Great Pumpkin Bash on Monday, Oct. 14 with over 130 adults and children eagerly waiting for awards, prizes and refreshments.
Once again thank you to everyone who gave us a helping hand with this special event!
Sincerely,
Annette A. Balcar
Children’s librarian
El Campo Branch Library
