Being engulfed in a literal ring of fire offers a hard-to-ignore clue that your day may not be going to plan.
Was it a Monday? Seems like that’s something that would only happen on a Monday, but memory doesn’t offer an exact date, just a vivid vision of wind shifting and flames igniting the rose hedge surrounding a 20- to 30-acre field.
In what seemed like seconds, every point on the compass offered a literal wall of flame as the sky surrounding us seemed to get mighty dark and even I, generally still comfortable in 100-plus degree heat, thought it was a tad warm.
What started that blaze sometime in the late-1990s? I just can’t recall anymore. There were so many of them that year, a year oh so like 2022.
Fire can create its’ own wind, and that day I got an uncomfortable lesson on just how intense that could be as small tornadoes of flame came swirling into the blackened land where we stood.
Luckily, I wasn’t alone in scorched earth of what had a few minutes before been a pasture as the situation went from bad to worse to, hmmm, this seems like a scene in an overrated action movie.
The El Campo VFD had been called out to what at the time was just a small blaze that drew two of us reporters, leaving the remnants of a shared lunch to respond as well.
Two grass trucks and a group of either mighty brave or overly optimistic fellows with paddles (something similar to a wedge of floor mat attached to a broom handle) faced the blaze in the beginning, calling for more help as the flames reached the tops of trees.
A whole lot of volunteers ran away from their paying jobs to make sure that wildfire may have sparked a “Ring Of Fire” singalong, but was contained before it could race off to other fields or threaten homes.
There aren’t many folks who would do so in this world. Luckily, a number of them live right here in Wharton County.
It was mighty dry that year, wildfires were happening daily (or at least memory tells me that). I remember us running warnings in almost every edition on the dangers of everything from a tossed cigarette to a stray spark from a barbecue grill.
Firefighters and we folks who cover their deeds raced from fire call to fire call in an a sweat-your-way-to-weight-loss program that, while effective, I wouldn’t recommend.
This year’s heat isn’t a new thing. We’ve been here before, and, if we exercise just a little bit of common sense and courtesy to neighbors, we can get through it without anyone losing a livelihood, a home or a loved one.
Turning up the heat just isn’t the brightest thing to do when the temperature’s already in triple digits and while accidents are one thing, tempting fate is another.
Be on the lookout for rising smoke. Don’t be the cause of it without being 100 percent sure you can keep it contained to the grill.
And offer a few kind thoughts or prayers to the folks who go racing toward danger every time the city’s sirens sound. Right now, standing in the heat is the least of their worries.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News. Email publisher@leader-news.com to reach her.
