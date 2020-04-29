Editor, the Leader-News:
Who knew a few weeks ago that instead of going to daylight savings time we would be entering “The Twilight Zone.”
In my opinion, Trump is now in a no win situation. If he keeps the country in lockdown, the Dems and biased media will say he crashed the economy. If he opens the country up, they will accuse him of causing people to die.
The Trump administration is doing everything they can to help America.
There hasn’t been a coming together of private industry to help America like this since World War II. The social distancing, wearing of mask and drug trials all appear to be working.
But we still have a ways to go.
I know before this pandemic started, I would go to the bathroom and give that roll of toilet paper a spin like I was on “The Wheel of Fortune.” But now I turn it like I’m looking for the combination to break into a safe.
The main stream media should be reporting news and facts. Instead, they are more like a resistance. There is no place for their relentless negativity.
Ever wonder why NBC and MSNBC are defending China during this crisis? That’s because they have business interests in China and don’t want to offend the Chinese government. So they take the side of China instead of their own country.
We have proven we can survive without pro sports and Hollywood. But we definitely can’t do without the health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, our military, grocery store workers, truckers and farmers and ranchers. Please thank these people for risking their lives to make our lives safer and better.
I have found one interesting thing as a result of this virus. I’ve used so much hand sanitizer this last month that now every time I pee ... it cleans the toilet.
Earl Yackel
