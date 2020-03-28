Editor, the Leader-News:
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution clearly states that the government cannot take action that will prohibit the free exercise of religion.
The President, Congress, governors, county judges, mayors or city councils cannot tell a church how it will practice its religion, including whether or not their congregation will meet in person or online.
Churches have the right, but not the obligation, to change their service format to online.
Our elected officials can certainly ask and/or strongly recommend that churches temporarily suspend in-person worship services, but these same officials need to understand that their powers are subject to Constitutional limits.
Michael Hansen
