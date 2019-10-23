Editor, the Leader-News:
I have not heard if the school board has made a decision regarding renaming Northside Elementary or not. If it’s not too late, I would like to comment on that issue.
The cost to change the school’s name and all the paperwork and record keeping involved should alone be sufficient reason to leave things the way they are.
But not only that, the school board would be setting a very difficult precedent to follow should it decide to change Northside’s name.
The board should not do for one person or group what it will not or cannot do for another.
A similar thing happened when someone recently asked that Ricebird Stadium be named after Coach Buzzy Keith. It was very wise not to do that. You can be sure this won’t be the last time someone submits a request for a name change.
The school and school board should focus their efforts on educating the students – not get sidetracked with extraneous other issues that run the risk of causing hurt feelings.
Instead of renaming buildings and property after our beloved veterans individually, why don’t we create an El Campo memorial wall to honor everyone who has served?
You cannot tell me we don’t have enough generous citizens and businesses in this town willing to donate space and financial support for something so near and dear to our hearts.
Peace,
Reene Terrell
