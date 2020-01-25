Editor, the Leader-News:
I offer my sincere thanks to our wonderful supporters, patrons, volunteers, board members and Houston Hospice El Campo staff who have been so generous and supportive of our Annual Celebration of Life and Tree Lighting Ceremonies. We made a few changes this year and we are very pleased with the results. The communities we serve are so kind and generous. Because of all of you, we are able to fulfill our mission to make sure Hospice care is always available in our area.
The 2019 Christmas ornaments are ready for pickup at the office at 1102 N. Mechanic. I am so sorry for the delay. Due to circumstances beyond our control, were are not able to have them ready by the Jan. 20 as we originally stated.
Once again, thank you all for your continued support. We truly appreciate each of you.
Respectfully,
Reneau Gold
Executive Director
Hospice Support, Inc.
