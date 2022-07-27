Shannon Crabtree

Shannon Crabtree is the Leader-News editor and publisher.

Somewhere just west of Rosenberg Saturday, a minor miracle occurred, followed almost immediately by the realization that it’s truly amazing how quickly you lose knowledge you don’t use.

A quarter-second of frantic switch twisting later, however, the windshield wipers started doing their thing, I could see where I was going once more and realized a little bit of water falling from the sky really wasn’t all that big of a deal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.