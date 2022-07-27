Somewhere just west of Rosenberg Saturday, a minor miracle occurred, followed almost immediately by the realization that it’s truly amazing how quickly you lose knowledge you don’t use.
A quarter-second of frantic switch twisting later, however, the windshield wipers started doing their thing, I could see where I was going once more and realized a little bit of water falling from the sky really wasn’t all that big of a deal.
Unless, of course, it’s summer and you’re in Texas.
Reality’s tough, isn’t it?
You may not be sure whether to laugh or cry over the whims of weather, but fair warning, criers may be carted off, held over a brown lawn and shaken. Those who think they might be cried out should understand that nefarious gangs of tear bandits have been known to use cayenne pepper and raw onions as extraction devices.
“These folks are serious. They want every drop of moisture they can find,” said Nota Realgal when interviewed by absolutely no one.
Perhaps more than a little overblown, or a deleted scene from a recent blockbuster movie, but worldwide people are watching fields brown and lakes shrink and it truly did take a second or so Saturday to remember where the wiper controls were located on my Ford and another half second or so for the motor to break through the dust coating them.
In less time than that, the temperature gauge dropped from 98 degrees to 79 and that slightly sweet smell of rain started coming from the vents.
It wasn’t a long shower, lasting maybe two-three miles along U.S. 59, but it sure was nice.
Perhaps a simple thought, but sometimes finding a joy in the little things makes, well, a cute little saying on a greeting card.
Made me want to go find a few folks to start banging drums and start shooting cannons into the air, because while it may not actually call down the rain, it makes for a history lesson, science class and a chance to blow things up all rolled into an interesting afternoon.
Hunting for a specific recipe, the first thing I discovered was how to make a rum-based drink known as the rainmaker. Sounds like I need to do some homework there.
It takes salt and silver iodine to target the clouds, according to the old recipe, but I have no idea where one would go buy a few batches of silver iodine these days, but less find a cannon. No telling what sort of watch list that would put you on too.
The U.S. government has written a fair amount on the subject of artificial rain as has academic journals, so don’t completely knock the idea.
Or, perhaps, just look to the skies and hope.
Either way, a little rain sure would be nice wouldn’t it?
– Shannon Crabtree is editor and publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
