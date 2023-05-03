Charles Miller

Charles Miller is a senior policy advisor for Texas 2036 where he works to improve the affordability and accessibility of health care for all Texans.

With each passing year, access to affordable health care is a barrier to more and more Texas families and a greater strain on employers’ budgets. The Texas Legislature is taking steps to address this through innovative, bipartisan action to foster competition, create more transparency and encourage a healthy market for health care.

House Bill 711, by state Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls, and co-authored by state Reps. Sam Harless, R-Spring, Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, and James Talarico, D-Round Rock, passed the Texas House last week on a 146-0 vote.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.