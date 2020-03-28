Editor, the Leader-News:
We are missing a very important and big aspect in the treatment protocol for Coronavirus,
The treatment protocol for viral diseases includes:
1. Prevention
2. Cure (Vaccine)
3. Immunity
Prevention helps us to not acquire viral infection, but, unfortunately, if any one acquires a viral infection, his/her body should be strong enough to fight with invasion with strong immunity.
If the immunity is compromised, especially for elderly victims who are more prone to viral infection, the weak immunity may lead to serious consequences since we do not have a vaccine. Preventive measures should boost our immunity.
The immunity is the balanced state of the body having adequate biological defenses to fight infectious disease or other unwanted invasion.
This function of immunity is carried by WBCs (white blood cells) ... that are involved in protecting the body like of internal army against infectious diseases and foreign invaders like viruses and bacteria which may cause secondary complications in viral infections.
So, beside all preventive measures, we should boost our immunity and, unfortunately, our media is focusing and guiding people only for preventive measure
To boost immunity, the frequently available OTC (Over The Counter) products are Zinc and Vitamin C.
At this point in time, every individual should be given Zinc and Vitamin C. They boost up the immunity at the level that the body would be able to fight Corona invasion effectively.
ZINC has the power to boost your immune system and also helps to keep many viral and infectious conditions at bay. Researchers have known for some time that this mineral is involved in production of infection-fighting white blood cells.
In one study, Zinc was found to decrease the occurrence of infection in elderly. You can consult your doctor to set the recommend daily allowance for you.
Vitamin C – one of the most well known benefits of Vitamin C is its ability to improve immune health. In fact, loading up on Vitamin C is often used as the first line of defense during cold and flu season.
Studies have repeatedly confirmed the immune boosting benefits of Vitamin C.
A review published in the Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism showed that getting enough Vitamin C may have reduced symptoms and duration of respiratory tract infection such as common cold and flu of viral invasion.
Farid Uddin
