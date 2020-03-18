Editor, the Leader-News:
In response to Mr. Oliver’s article in the March 4, 2020 edition of the Leader-News, we find it hard to believe that the superintendent is “FOR farming” and in the same article be “FOR” Chapter 313 and 312 abatements removing 8,000 acres from agriculture within Wharton County.
Two of the three Chapter 313’s have already been approved by the Louise ISD school board after being a split vote at a prior meeting.
Within the Hecate project alone the estimated 4,300 acres are typically row crop, hay, cattle, waterfowl and other bird hunting.
Based on data from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the estimated local impact to our local economy within that acreage is approximately $2,380,585.59 annually with an estimated regional impact of approximately $4,298,279.65. Those are funds that affect all of Wharton County not just the six entities on your tax bill.
Our family was approached by Hecate and was provided the lease terms. The landowners within this project stand to make $650/acre/year for the first 10 years, then $750/acre/year for the following 10 years not including any substations, structures, etc.
The lease agreements for this project alone are over $60 million for the estimated 20 years. So ask yourself this, if Hecate has the ability to pay $3 million plus annually to landowners, why can’t they pay their full share of property taxes?
Contact your county commissioners and school board and request that they help protect our ag land and rural living by opposing any 312 or 313 agreements with any solar companies!
Sharon Beal Family
