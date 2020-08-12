Editor, the Leader-News:
U.S. Representative Michael Cloud (Republican, District 27, Victoria) is our hard working, dedicated, fearless member of Congress who has given up much of his time and family life to be our voice in Washington.
Michael has a Democrat challenger in the November General Election. That candidate is part of a wealthy California family that has pledged $1.1 million to his campaign. He does not now and never has lived in this Congressional District, but claims he will move here if he wins. Meanwhile he has also filed for election to the U.S. House from a district in Florida.
If your mouth is hanging open in disbelief ... join the other voters in District 27. (The disappointing fact is that federal law does not require you to live in the district you represent.)
The 1800s term ‘Carpetbagger’ was created just for this situation.
Leon Macha
