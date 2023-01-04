I don’t believe in resolutions. It’s not that I don’t agree with the idea of self-improvement, far from it. It’s that I think resolutions get in the way of actual self betterment.
I used to set resolutions to lose, say, 10 pounds by Easter, or to read one extra book a month, which I always failed. I struggle to think of a New Year’s resolution I kept into February.
The past few years, though, I’ve had good luck with a theme of the year. The Year of ... This past year was my “Year of Creativity.” It’s deceptively simple, which is why I think it works. Whenever I reached a fork in the road, I took the path less traveled. Not every time, but whenever I thought about it, I tried. And, it paid back dividends into my life at home and at work.
This past year; I’ve learned how to cook new foods, write in new ways, make new habits and somehow got some time in to paint. Instead of setting myself a hard, “Make three different decisions a day,” which I know would have lasted less than a month, I got to do what I wanted, and not feel guilty that I didn’t lose that 20 pounds before Valentine’s.
All I’m doing is moving the trend to somewhere closer to where I want it. Everything is progress.
This year, I’m having my “Year of Less” because I found my life getting cluttered and messy in ways I don’t like it. My closet is too full, I spend too much time just picking up junk and end up taking buying things I don’t need with money I could spend better.
So, instead, I’m going to practice saying “No” more to that extra dessert, that knick-knack or that new project when I have eight more on the back burner. I want to be deliberate this year, make choices mindfully and really assess if this thing or that really benefits me, or just scratches an immediate itch that’ll stop being appealing as soon as this ‘New Thing’ becomes old thing.
And, I won’t be perfect. Instead of trying to be perfect, I just want to move the trend line and do a little better every time I think about it. Because I know a thousand of those little decisions add up into a better year I can be proud of.
I want to encourage everyone that wants to try with me to write on your calendar, if you still keep a paper calendar, with your year’s theme, and just try and remind yourself that this year doesn’t have to be perfect, but it can be better.
– William Hedstrom is a reporter for the El Campo Leader-News.
