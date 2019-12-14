Letter to the Editor,
I was blessed today with a group of young people coming by to sing Christmas jingles ... a box of goodies, home products, personal items, etc.
I am proud to be an “adopt a grandparent.” This is the second year to have been so honored. Last year bobby was still with me and enjoyed these young people.
It was so sweet to get so many hugs, too.
Maureen Brady
