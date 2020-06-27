Editor, the Leader-News:
Thank you for the picture in today’s paper (Wednesday, June 17) of a person wearing protection while maintaining the downtown planters, not because it promotes the important work that the BEEs do for El Campo, but because it promotes the common sense measures that we as the citizens of Wharton County must practice in order to be able to return to the life we enjoyed before this pandemic exploded.
Wearing a mask when we are shopping, or simply interacting with people in general, is a basic tool we have to help protect us from the COVID virus, and to tell the people we come into contact with that we respect their health as well.
I appreciate the fact that the Leader-News recognizes how important it is for us to stay the course.
Now is not the time for us to relax and assume the worst is over.
Wear the mask. It’s easy to do, and you’ll be glad you did.
Bill Smartt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.