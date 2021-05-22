Louise ISD parents and community,
I would like to thank you for trusting our school district to take care of your most precious children throughout this year. You have given so much to support our educators through on-line learning, picking up packets at the school and the mill, picking up lunches and being brave and strong through this concern for the pandemic. We are extremely grateful.
Every time that we interacted with one another, we could have spread a deadly virus, be we persisted. We trusted. We were possibly afraid, but we continued. We know God has a plan.
The front-line troops have been our teachers, health aide, bus drivers, teacher aides, librarian, custodians, secretaries, principals, board members and cafeteria workers. They have put their health in jeopardy for our community.
Coaches and Ag teachers took your kids on buses to compete throughout the year.
Our band directors worked around a plethora of germs blown into the air around them.
Our custodians cleaned up bio-hazard materials every day.
Cafeteria ladies fed them.
Teachers still hugged your children when they needed comfort, reassuring that “even though things are strange, we will be OK.”
Strength of character is something that this community has shown since the beginning of the pandemic. Mrs. (Doris) Piwonka offered and performed COVID testing which proved to be extremely helpful in keeping students and employees at school doing their best work. Knowing that we are ok and virus free is of great comfort to most. All of us have been tired, but we persisted.
Few of us were unaffected. Some of us got sick and some lost loved ones and friends, but we continued.
God has a plan. We trusted His plan and we have almost made it through this one.
We know there will be others, and we will take what we have learned from this and do better next time. We will resist fear and know that God has a plan. We will trust
We will hold each other up and love one another through tragedy. Just like the football coach on Friday night, I was forced to make decisions that were not of the main-stream media’s design and could have ended badly, but I had to make them.
Thank you for trusting me as I trusted in Him.
Now that you know what teachers do, please remind them that you appreciate what they do for your children. I am sure they will take tips or tokens of your appreciation. Deliver a thank you card, a hug, or something showing your support. They have had the most difficult year.
Teaching in a mask is rough.
Online learning is a struggle for all involved. There is no substitute for face-to-face interaction.
I am so grateful that we are in Louise. Other schools around the country are still closed and still doing on-line learning. How is that working?
May God continue to bless you and your family throughout the summer as we prepare to open school in August. I pray we get a little peace and rest over the break and come back invigorated and excited for the beginning of a new year.
– Garth Oliver is the superintendent of Louise ISD.
