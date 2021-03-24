To the Leader-News and members of the Rotary Club:
I want to sincerely thank you for the goody bags we received on Saturday, March 20. The food, toiletries, paper goods and other items are so very helpful and useful.
Thank you also to those who delivered the items. We “senior citizens” appreciate all of you.
May God bless each of you.
Dolores Bezdek
