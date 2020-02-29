Editor, the Leader-News:
On Feb. 10, my friend collapsed in the Walmart parking lot in El Campo. Someone called 9-1-1 and an ambulance came to help.
Angela Vargas and Rebecca Smith were in that ambulance. They took care of him, called me so I could encourage him to go to the ER.
They loaded his groceries into the ambulance and took him to the ER. After they got him in, they unloaded his groceries into the area where he was in the ER.
They waited until I got there, then loaded his groceries into my car.
They went above and beyond their duty and I want everyone to know it.
Thank you ladies!
Carolyn Gorman
