Editor, the Leader-News:
I am writing to hopefully inform some others how important it is to wear the face masks and also to stay six feet away from others.
We all should have heard this over the TV thousands of times, but people are still not following the orders so my thoughts are that maybe some people don’t realize the importance of the masks.
They are to help keep us safe, but even more important is the masks that we wear are to help keep OTHERS safe. You are not necessarily wearing them for yourself, but for the safety of your fellow man.
Maybe if you will start thinking about others, you will be more willing to do what is suggested to you over the news.
Due to my age and several lung issues, I might be very susceptible to this horrible virus; therefore, I have not been out of my house other than out in my yard except for Sunday I had to go to H-E-B to get an important document notarized.
I wore my mask and gloves, but when I got in the store I was shocked at the people that wore no mask and would come right up beside me.
I told a lady (with a basket) that was coming right beside me to please move back that she had to be six feet from me. She did not move but only came closer and I told her again and she had a very ugly remark to me and then told me I just need to stay home (which I have been doing and will continue to do).
I hope people read this and will decide to do what they are suppose to do and be kinder to other people.
I believe somewhere in the Bible it says that we are to love thy neighbor (and care about their well being).
That may be partly why God is allowing this horrible virus COVID-19 to be happening ... to change our world and the people in it.
Be safe and stay healthy.
God’s blessings to each of you.
Ann Strarup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.