America is a country of high ideals. Our Founding Fathers wanted their experimental republic to be a Country of Laws as opposed to the countries of men that they knew too well in Europe and around the world. They saw the failures of a despotic monarchy, enabled by a parliament motivated by greed and self interest, and strove to create a better system.
A system that emphasized individual freedom over tyrannical dictates, and one that depended on a well-informed and well-intentioned populace. One that viewed the application of legal precedent and good-faith efforts of governance as the golden examples of the Enlightenment ideals of people like Thomas Hobbs and John Locke.
They understood that playing favorites, choosing aristocrats and nobles based on connections, was undercutting the success of the whole. That empowering more than just the landed gentry of old Europe to make laws and stand on equal footing in courts would build a more perfect union.
The idea that everyone was equal under the law was unthinkable at the time when kings reigned with absolute authority. It was a ghastly thought that the common folk could judge a ruler, and yet we’ve impeached presidents. Our government serves at our behest, not the other way around, and the founders rightly condemned a single-minded one man dictatorship.
They wrote into our founding documents that “We hold these truths to be self evident. All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Jefferson, Adams, and Franklin weren’t perfect men. They understood, as people, that they were limited and that their words weren’t gospel. It was just a good-faith effort to right the wrongs they saw in their government, with a drive to fix that which was broken.
Although we haven’t always lived up to those noble goals, set so long ago, the American experiment has always been at it’s best when we’ve tried. When we fought for peace and equality, when we fought against the despotic overreach of tyrants, we came together as one people against a common threat pushing the same hateful and divisive ideals as we fought against in the nation’s birth pangs.
As we celebrate freedom this Monday, we should remember the words and ideals that America has tried to live by and remember that these principles come from us. That our government is made legitimate not by words on a page or by a divine right, but by the consent of the governed.
“We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.