Editor, the Leader-News:
We at the El Campo Museum wanted to thank all the people that entered our Summer Fun Bundle Raffle. You all help keep the Museum open and we couldn’t operate without you.
You all loved participating in our raffle so much, we’re going to keep doing them in the future!
Keep an eye on our social media and announcements in the El Campo Leader News.
Sincerely,
William Hedstrom, Director
